Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $232,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

