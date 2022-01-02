Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Corning by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.23 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

