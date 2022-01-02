Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 344,233 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 40,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 70.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 88,954 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $19.03.

