Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 849 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 501,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 393,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX opened at $75.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

