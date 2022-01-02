Financial Analysis: Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) vs. Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -27.80% -133.13% -23.96%

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Oak Street Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 9.04 -$187.99 million ($1.62) -20.46

Better Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Better Therapeutics and Oak Street Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oak Street Health 0 3 13 0 2.81

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.59%. Oak Street Health has a consensus target price of $61.44, indicating a potential upside of 85.39%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Oak Street Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics Inc. is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.