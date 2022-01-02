Finminity Market Capitalization Achieves $229,847.47 (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Finminity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Finminity has a market cap of $229,847.47 and approximately $497.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Finminity has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00062926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.42 or 0.08010573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00075639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.21 or 0.99797741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Finminity’s total supply is 9,311,567 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,687 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

