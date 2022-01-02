FintruX Network (FTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.52 million and $4,240.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005311 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

