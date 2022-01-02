First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.57

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $232.57 and traded as low as $230.01. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $231.95, with a volume of 572 shares.
The company has a market cap of $734.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.56.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.
About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)
First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.