First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.57

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $232.57 and traded as low as $230.01. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $231.95, with a volume of 572 shares.

The company has a market cap of $734.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.56.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $12.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.23%.

About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

