First National Trust Co Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $216.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

