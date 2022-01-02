First National Trust Co Purchases 285 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Trust Co grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

