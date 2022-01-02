First National Trust Co Purchases 314 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.76 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

