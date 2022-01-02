First National Trust Co Sells 3,058 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

