First National Trust Co Sells 311 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $276.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.83 and a 200-day moving average of $248.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.