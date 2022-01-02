First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.95.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.