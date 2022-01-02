First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after buying an additional 65,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,306,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.