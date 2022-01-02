First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Holdings Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 39.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

FPXI opened at $57.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

