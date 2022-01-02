First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FMY opened at $13.62 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

