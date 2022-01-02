FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.77

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.77 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 103.40 ($1.39). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.37), with a volume of 554,334 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FGP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.44) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.44) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.26) to GBX 103 ($1.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.53) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.34).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £763.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.