Flow Price Hits $9.11 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Flow has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.11 or 0.00019141 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and $40.79 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.81 or 0.07846732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.78 or 0.99868031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007901 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

