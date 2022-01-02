Fluent (FLNT) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fluent to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fluent and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fluent
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Fluent Competitors
|131
|578
|635
|11
|2.39
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Fluent and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fluent
|$310.72 million
|$2.21 million
|-11.71
|Fluent Competitors
|$1.15 billion
|$263.69 million
|-7.79
Fluent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Fluent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fluent
|-4.40%
|-6.48%
|-4.40%
|Fluent Competitors
|-18.86%
|14.37%
|-5.43%
Volatility & Risk
Fluent has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
32.7% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Fluent beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
