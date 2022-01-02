ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 2,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 658,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

FORG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. Equities analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,927,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,930,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

