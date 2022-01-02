fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

