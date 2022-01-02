Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9,683.47

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,683.47 ($130.17) and traded as high as £102.30 ($137.52). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,970 ($134.02), with a volume of 13,920 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($168.03) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,683.47 and a 200-day moving average of £107.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,986 ($134.24) per share, with a total value of £2,296.78 ($3,087.48).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

