General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report $10.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.79 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $10.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.78 billion to $38.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.48 billion to $40.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

GD opened at $208.47 on Friday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.31 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in General Dynamics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.