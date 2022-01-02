General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of GE stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

