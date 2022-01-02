Gentarium (GTM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gentarium has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gentarium has a total market cap of $159,559.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.24 or 0.07935927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00058236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00075617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.49 or 0.99815258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 6,011,753 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io

Buying and Selling Gentarium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.