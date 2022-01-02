Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRPTF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

GRPTF remained flat at $$16.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. Getlink has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

