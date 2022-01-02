Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 8.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

