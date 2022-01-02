Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.07. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

