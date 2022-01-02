GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $97.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

GDDY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.86. 1,174,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,087. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

