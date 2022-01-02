GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) vs. Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Head-To-Head Contrast

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and Tian Ruixiang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $877.35 million 1.39 -$44.27 million $0.09 42.12 Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 4.11 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Tian Ruixiang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoHealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GoHealth and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 4 3 0 2.43 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoHealth currently has a consensus target price of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 166.05%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth 0.16% 0.81% 0.53% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GoHealth beats Tian Ruixiang on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

