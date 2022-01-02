Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $8.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GOL. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
GOL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 970,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,639. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.
