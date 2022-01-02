Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $8.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOL. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

GOL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 970,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,639. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 391,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

