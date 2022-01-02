Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.14 Million

Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post sales of $90.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.74 million to $90.55 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $74.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $366.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.11 million to $371.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $391.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.35 million to $394.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,072. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

