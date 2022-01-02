Goose Finance (EGG) Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Goose Finance has a market cap of $392,484.09 and approximately $42,373.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.