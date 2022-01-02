Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 8,644 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 75,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 103,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $86.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

