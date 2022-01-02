Gratus Capital LLC Sells 329 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $595.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $586.62 and its 200-day moving average is $559.04. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $372.45 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

