Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2,801.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

