Graviton (GTON) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.86 Million

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00005131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $29,827.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.81 or 0.07846732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.78 or 0.99868031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

