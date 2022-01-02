Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,695 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

