Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.22. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 7,330 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Grow Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc engages in purchasing, development, and management of real estate for cannabis farming purposes. It owns, leases, sells, and operates multi-tenant properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Bombshell Technologies & Corporate and Resort at Lake Selmac. The Resort at Lake Selmac segment derives its revenue from rental of RV sites and campsites at its owned location on Lake Selmac in Oregon.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.