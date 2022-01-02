Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 38,322 shares.The stock last traded at $208.52 and had previously closed at $205.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

