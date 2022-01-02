Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,944 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $25.89.

The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.58 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.