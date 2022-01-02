Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.76

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.76 and traded as low as $11.50. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1,277 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gyrodyne by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Gyrodyne by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 94,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gyrodyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the investment and the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolios of medical office; industrial and development; and residential properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St.

