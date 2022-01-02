HaloDAO Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $373,321.31 and $44,487.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00062926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.42 or 0.08010573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00075639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.21 or 0.99797741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007347 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.