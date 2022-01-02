Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 365,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,239 shares of company stock worth $4,624,624 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

