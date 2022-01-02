Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.78 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

