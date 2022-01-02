Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNBR opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.84. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $72.72 and a twelve month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

