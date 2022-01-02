Harold W. Jr. Andrews Sells 110,000 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 976,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 65,226 shares during the period. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 445,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.