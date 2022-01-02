Harvest Finance Price Tops $187.92 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $187.92 or 0.00396347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $123.28 million and approximately $322.59 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 93.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013033 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 678,995 coins and its circulating supply is 656,017 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

