Hasbro’s (HAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.25.

HAS stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.34. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

